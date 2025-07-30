Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Reports to camp, not practicing
Hendrickson (contract dispute) is present at training camp Wednesday but will not take part in practice as he continues to seek a new deal with the Bengals, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hendrickson reporting for camp is at least a step in the positive direction, as per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network the intent is to turn his hold out into a hold-in, and to hopefully facilitate easier talks between his representatives and Cincinnati. A pair of AFC North pass rushers have already inked record-setting deals this offseason, Myles Garrett with the Browns and T.J. Watt with the Steelers, while Hendrickson is scheduled to make a $15.8 million base salary as he enters the final year of his current contract. Hendrickson will no longer be fined $50,000 per day and can be reinstated from the reserve/did-not-report list.
