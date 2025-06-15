Hendrickson has resumed communication with the Bengals on his contract and future with the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson has been seeking a contract extension this offseason and did not attend Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp, stating that he would not play this season under his current contract. The Bengals granted him permission to seek a trade in March, and he expressed significant frustration with the lack of communication between himself and the team while speaking with reporters in mid-May. Hendrickson remains firm in his desire for a long-term contract extension, per Fowler, but his willingness to re-engage looks like a step in a positive direction. As the NFL's 2024 sack leader, Hendrickson is coming off back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, and he is due $15.8 million in base salary for the 2025 campaign, which is the final season of his current contract.