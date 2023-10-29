Hendrickson (ankle) returned to Sunday's contest with the 49ers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hendrickson briefly exited the game after he suffered a left ankle injury, but he's now back out on the field. The 28-year-old will return to his starting role on Cincinnati's defensive line.
