Hendrickson (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Hendrickson has not played since aggravating a hip injury in Week 8 versus the Jets. Sunday will mark the fourth game of the season he'll miss due to injury. The 30-year-old could reportedly require surgery in the offseason, but plans to delay the procedure to have a chance to return for Cincinnati this season. However, should the team be eliminated from playoff contention, the standout pass rusher's plans could change. Myles Murphy will likely maintain an extended role while Hendrickson remains out.