Hendrickson is slated to undergo core muscle surgery this week that is expected to sideline the defensive end approximately six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ben Baby of ESPN.com previously reported that Hendrickson was on track to see a specialist for his injury, and would definitely be out this coming weekend against the Ravens. Now it appears as though Hendrickson could be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, and is thus a candidate for IR.