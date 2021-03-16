Hendrickson agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The deal includes $32 million across the first two years as the 26-year-old is coming off a 13.5-sack campaign in 2020 for the Saints. Hendrickson should more than fill the void in Cincinnati's pass rush left by the departure of Carl Lawson, who agreed to a deal with the Jets earlier Monday.
More News
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Piles up 13.5 sacks in 2020•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Ready to retake field•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't play in wild-card round•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Ends season with yet another sack•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Practices without limitations•
-
Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't play Week 16•