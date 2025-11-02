Hendrickson (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

As expected, the star edge rusher will be held out for the second time this season after he had been listed as doubtful heading into the weekend upon logging no practice activity from Wednesday through Friday. Though the Bengals had originally provided indications that they weren't open to moving Hendrickson -- a pending free agent -- ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that the team may no longer be as firm in its stance. The result of Sunday's game could be important in determining the Bengals' plans ahead of the deadline; a loss would drop the team to 3-6 and significantly dim its hopes of making a push for a playoff spot.