Hendrickson is not expected to attend the start of Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hendrickson has already made known that he won't play this season without a new contract, so his holdout figures to extend well beyond mandatory minicamp if the Bengals don't budge. The 30-year-old pass rusher led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, his second consecutive season tallying that exact total. Hendrickson received permission to seek a trade in March, and his decision to now hold out from mandatory team activities could spur organizations around the league to inquire about his availability with increased motivation. He's heading into the final year of his deal with Cincinnati, which positions him for a $15.8 million salary,