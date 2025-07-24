The Bengals placed Hendrickson (contract dispute) on the reserve-did not report list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson did not report for the start of training camp Tuesday as he seeks a contract extension after recording 35.0 sacks over the past two seasons. He missed most of OTAs and all of minicamp in June while talks broke down with the Bengals, and the two sides continue to face an impasse as training camp gets underway. Hendrickson will be fined $50,000 per day until he reports to training camp, but a deal being struck doesn't appear likely for the time being.