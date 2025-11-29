Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (hip) remains week-to-week, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson has now missed the Bengals' last four games after aggravating a hip injury in Week 8 versus the Jets, and there's still no concrete timetable for his return. It has been speculated that he could opt to undergo surgery to address the injury in the event that Cincinnati is eliminated from playoff contention, but after a win at Baltimore on Thanksgiving Day, the team's postseason hopes are still alive by a thread. His activity at practice next week will be worth monitoring ahead of another pivotal game at Buffalo.