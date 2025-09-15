Hendrickson had a sack on the penultimate play of the game in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. He also had a big pressure on Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first half that led to Lawrence's first interception, in the Bengals' end zone.

Hendrickson doesn't have gaudy tackle or sack numbers yet, but he's come up big in the second half in both of the Bengals' wins so far this season. The Bengals draw the Vikings on the road next week, which could be a big ask for the Bengals' defense and Hendrickson. That defense might be asked to do a lot in the ensuing weeks, given Joe Burrow's toe injury.