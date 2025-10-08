Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Two sacks in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson notched two solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while forcing a fumble in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.
Hendrickson was a bright spot in an otherwise ugly game for Cincinnati, recording a strip-sack of Jared Goff in the first quarter, and linebacker Logan Wilson ultimately recovered the fumble. Hendrickson later got to Goff again in the fourth quarter, securing his first multi-sack performance of the year. The defensive lineman has now compiled 13 total tackles (10 solo), including 4.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble over five games this season.
