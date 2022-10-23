Hendrickson (neck) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hendrickson recorded one sack before exiting, and his absence will certainly negatively impact the team's pass rush. Joseph Ossai will likely continue seeing extra opportunity while Hendrickson is out.
