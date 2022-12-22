Hendrickson (wrist) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Hendrickson sustained a broken wrist during the Bengals' Week 14 win over the Browns, leaving him sidelined for the following game against Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old then managed to return to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday before working his way back in full Thursday. Hendrickson logged a career-high 14 sacks during his first campaign with Cincinnati in 2021, so while he's only totaled six sacks over 13 games this season, his availability could be crucial with fellow starting defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) already ruled out Week 16.