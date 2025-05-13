Hendrickson said at Tuesday's voluntary practice session that he will not play this season under his current contract, which has one year remaining and carries a $15.8 million base salary, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Hendrickson released a statement Monday expressing frustration with a lack of communication from the Bengals regarding a potential contract extension, and he now appears to be escalating his standoff with the team. The reigning NFL sacks leader, who is coming off back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, said Tuesday that the situation has reached a "personal" level, but he also expressed optimism that his relationship with the team could be mended. Cincinnati signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive four-year deals well in excess of $100 million this offseason, but per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News, Hendrickson said the team has pushed a shorter contract "pretty hard" in his negotiations. The Bengals' selection of Shemar Stewart at No. 17 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft provides the team some insurance at edge rusher, but Hendrickson's presence on the field will be all but necessary for Cincinnati to field a competitive defense this season. The 30-year-old All-Pro was given permission to seek a trade in March, and there should be no shortage of teams around the league interested in his talents.