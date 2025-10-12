default-cbs-image
Hendrickson (back) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson was able to generate some pressure early in the game, but this injury really crushes the Bengals' ability to get to the passer. The Bengals also have a quick turnaround in Week 7 against the Steelers.

