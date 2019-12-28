Play

Hopkins has signed a three-year contract extension with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hopkins play at center has been one of the few bright spots for the Bengals this season. The 27-year-old is now locked in for the foreseeable future as the team's starter.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends