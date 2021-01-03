site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-trey-hopkins-declared-out | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Trey Hopkins: Declared out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hopkins (knee) left Sunday's game due to a knee injury.
Hopkins is officially listed as out after suffering a left-ankle injury during the second half of Sunday's game. Billy Price will likely replace Hopkins' duties as starting center.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 19 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read