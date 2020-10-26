Hopkins is in the concussion protocol, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
The-year-old exited during the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, and he never returned to the contest. Billy Price filled in at center for the Bengals and figures to start Week 8 should Hopkins be unable to clear the concussion protocol this week.
