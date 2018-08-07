Bengals' Trey Hopkins: Initial starting right guard
Hopkins is listed as the Bengals' starting right guard on their initial depth chart, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Hopkins earned significant playing time last season before losing time with a knee injury. He's competing with Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman for the job.
