Bengals' Trey Hopkins: Needs surgery
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hopkins officially has tore his ACL on Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com.
After suffering a left-knee injury during Week 17, it is confirmed Hopkins will need surgery to repair his torn ACL. Billy Price will likely cover the 28-year-old's role as starting center.
