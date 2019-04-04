Bengals' Trey Hopkins: Re-ups with Cincinnati
Hopkins signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Thursday.
Hopkins elected to sign the second-round tender that was extended to him from the team he's spent his whole career with. The Texas product has started 21 of 30 games the last two seasons, suiting up at both guard positions and center. Hopkins should continue to serve as a depth lineman next season.
