Bengals' Trey Hopkins: Starting Bengals center
Hopkins was named the Bengals' starting center over Billy Price, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Hopkins and Price both saw time at left guard, right guard and center, but for now Hopkins will start at center and Price will come off the bench, which is a bit of a surprise given that Price was a first-round draft pick last season.
