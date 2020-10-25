site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-trey-hopkins-suffers-possible-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Trey Hopkins: Suffers possible concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hopkins exited Sunday's game against the Browns to be evaluated for a concussion.
It's been a rough day for Cincinnati's offensive line, as left tackle Jonah Williams also exited with a neck injury. Billy Price will take over at center until Hopkins clears the concussion protocol.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 39 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read