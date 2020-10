Hopkins (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hopkins suffered a concussion during this past Sunday's loss to the Browns, and after sitting out practice all week, he's officially been ruled out. Jonah Williams (stinger) and Bobby Hart (knee) will also sit out, so the Bengals' offensive front has been severely depleted. Billy Price is expected to start at center in Hopkins' place.