Bengals' Tristan Vizcaino: Heads to Cincinnati

Vizcaino signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals on Tuesday.

Vizcaino went undrafted out of Washington last April and hadn't signed with an NFL team during the regular season. Starting kicker Randy Bullock signed a two-year extension in September and would likely need to falter significantly for Vizcaino to have a real chance of unseating him in 2019.

