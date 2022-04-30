The Bengals selected Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

Cincinnati moved up with Chicago in order to secure Anderson out of Toledo. Anderson is one of the most athletic safeties in this class who ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and a 6.64 in the 3-Cone drill, both of which rate above the 90th percentile at his position. He's not just an athlete, though. Anderson racked up 84 tackles as a junior in 2019 and broke up 21 passes in his college career. This is a good landing spot for him as he'll get to learn behind Jessie Bates and Vonn bell.