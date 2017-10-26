Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Absent from practice again

Boyd (knee) didn't participate during practice Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Boyd has missed both of the Bengals' practices to begin the new week, a foreboding sign for his chances of playing Sunday against the Colts. The wideout's absence should be cushioned a bit by the likely return of rookie John Ross (knee), who was able to turn in a full practice Thursday for the second consecutive day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories