Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Absent from practice again
Boyd (knee) didn't participate during practice Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Boyd has missed both of the Bengals' practices to begin the new week, a foreboding sign for his chances of playing Sunday against the Colts. The wideout's absence should be cushioned a bit by the likely return of rookie John Ross (knee), who was able to turn in a full practice Thursday for the second consecutive day.
