Boyd is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Patriots due a left finger injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Boyd underwent surgery on one of his fingers two weeks earlier, so he presumably aggravated the digit in question at some point during Saturday's contest. If Boyd is unable to return to the Week 16 contest, he'll finish the game without a target.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Cashes in fifth TD•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Should play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Optimism regarding Week 15 status•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Remains limited Thursday•