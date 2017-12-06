Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Another quiet game

Boyd had two catches for 15 yards on three targets in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

Even with John Ross barely seeing the field this year, Boyd has been a disappointment in his second season with the Bengals. The former second-round pick has just 11 catches for 80 yards and 11 touchdowns and frequently has been a healthy scratch.

