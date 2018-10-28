Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Career-best day in Week 8 win

Boyd brought in nine of 10 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Boyd took over what shaped up as a potential showdown between No. 1 receivers in Mike Evans and A.J. Green and made it his own personal coming out party, posting a career-high yardage figure. Boyd now has three touchdowns over the last three games, and outside of a Week 7 clunker versus the Chiefs (3-27-0), he's seen at least seven targets in six of his last seven games and posted at least six receptions in five of those contests. He'll look to continue building on his strong season when the Bengals face the Saints in Week 10 following a Week 9 bye.