Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Career-best day in Week 8 win
Boyd brought in nine of 10 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Boyd took over what shaped up as a potential showdown between No. 1 receivers in Mike Evans and A.J. Green and made it his own personal coming out party, posting a career-high yardage figure. Boyd now has three touchdowns over the last three games, and outside of a Week 7 clunker versus the Chiefs (3-27-0), he's seen at least seven targets in six of his last seven games and posted at least six receptions in five of those contests. He'll look to continue building on his strong season when the Bengals face the Saints in Week 10 following a Week 9 bye.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Sunday night loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Scores twice Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to 44 yards by Dolphins•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Has 323 receiving yards in last three games•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Huge effort after Green goes down•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Paces team in receptions, yardage during win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...