Boyd caught five of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens.

Boyd continued to operate as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout Sunday, as he played 48 of Cincinnati's 66 offensive snaps. The veteran has continued to stay involved behind fellow wideouts Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins as a part of a formidable aerial attack led by quarterback Joe Burrow. Boyd will look to build upon his regular season performance as the Bengals are set to face off against the Ravens again in the wild card round of the playoffs. Considering both Boyd and Higgins were tied for the second-most targets behind Chase in Week 18, it's possible Boyd could be relied upon once again.