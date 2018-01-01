Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Catches game-winning touchdown
Boyd caught five of seven targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.
Boyd broke free on fourth down in the final minute for a 49-yard touchdown from Andy Dalton to give the Bengals the lead, and ultimately ending their division rival's playoff hopes. The second-year receiver had set a season high in yardage even before catching the game-winner, and finished the season with his two best performances in what was a largely sub-par sophomore campaign.
