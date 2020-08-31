Joe Burrow said Sunday that he expects Boyd to have a big 2020 season, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

" I have a great connection with [Boyd] right now," Burrow said. The 25-year-old wideout demonstrated as much chemistry with his rookie signal-caller during Sunday's scrimmage, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, when the two connected for a 28-yard touchdown. Burrow made ample use of his slot receiver at LSU in 2019, and Boyd has already proven himself in the form of back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, so it wouldn't come as much of a shock if the two do indeed develop a lethal connection. With a healthy A.J. Green back in the mix in Cincinnati, however, in addition to John Ross and Tee Higgins, it's unlikely that Boyd will enjoy volume similar to the 148 targets he saw last season.