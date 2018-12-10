Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Contained by Chargers secondary

Boyd caught three of six targets for a team-high 52 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.

There was conjecture that with A.J. Green (foot) battling midseason injuries and subsequently being placed on injured reserve, Boyd would accelerate from a mid-tier WR2 into a contender for low-end WR1 consideration. That hypothesis has been disproven to this point, as Boyd has averaged 68.3 receiving yards per game with Green inactive this season, compared to 79.7 yards per game when he is in the lineup (also averaging one fewer target per game when Green is out). Week 15 presents a reasonable opportunity for Boyd to get into the end zone for the seventh time this season, facing a Raiders defense that's allowed an NFL-high 31 passing touchdowns.