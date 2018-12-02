Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Continues hot streak sans Dalton

Boyd caught six of eight targets for 97 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Denver.

Boyd came into Sunday having been targeted at least eight times in three of his last four games, picking up at least 65 yards in each. He extended that on Sunday despite working with first-time starter Jeff Driskel. Driskel and Boyd connected on three passes of at least 20 yards, perhaps none prettier than a leaping 23-yard grab over the middle on third and eight early in the third quarter. Their rapport will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward as A.J. Green (foot) was carted off the field during the first half. Should Green miss time, Boyd will be counted on next week against a top-10 Chargers pass defense, surrendering a modest 245 passing yards per game.