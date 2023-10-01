Boyd recorded four receptions on seven targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Boyd remained relatively unproductive, as he failed to record a reception of longer than nine yards. Overall, this season he has yet to top 55 receiving yards in any game despite seeing at least seven targets on three occasions. That leaves him in an interesting position in the upcoming weeks, as Tee Higgins (ribs) could be set to miss at least the Bengals' Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals. That could potentially increase Boyd's volume, but his problem to this point in the campaign has been efficiency as opposed to opportunity.