Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could be shut down

Coach Marvin Lewis said the Bengals will make a decision on Boyd (knee) later this week, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV Cincinnati reports.

While a decision hasn't actually been made, Lewis is implicitly acknowledging the possibility Boyd could be shut down for the final two weeks of the season. The 25-year-old wide receiver initially tried to play through a knee injury during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Raiders, ultimately sitting out for most of the second half, then saying afterward that he doesn't expect to miss any additional time. Reportedly dealing with a low-grade MCL sprain, Boyd may soon realize it isn't in his best interest to risk a more serious injury without the motivation of a possible playoff appearance. He's currently in the third season of a four-year rookie contract, sitting on a 76-1,028-7 receiving line through 14 games.