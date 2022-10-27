Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while likely being featured more regularly in two-receiver sets alongside Tee Higgins, Boyd may notice some more diversity with the type of routes he runs with the Bengals' top wideout expected to miss more than a month. For the season, Boyd has taken 343 of his 396 snaps out of the slot, but the loss of Chase will likely force Boyd to work on the perimeter more frequently. While Chase's absence should bolster Boyd's target counts, downfield and scoring opportunities, the expected role change could hamper Boyd from an efficiency standpoint. Boyd has hauled in 76.3 percent of his targets on the season, but expect that rate to drop a bit while he faces more coverage from better cornerbacks and likely increases his average depth of target.