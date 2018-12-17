Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Diagnosed with MCL sprain

Boyd (knee) is dealing with a low-grade MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Boyd seems to have avoided a severe injury, the timing could bring his breakout 2018 campaign to an early end, particularly with the Bengals eliminated from playoff contention. He did briefly attempt to play through the sprain during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Raiders, and he said after the game that he expects to be ready for Week 16 in Cleveland. Despite his initial optimism, it won't come as any surprise if Boyd is unavailable when the Bengals begin practice this week. A game absence would leave John Ross, Cody Core and Alex Erickson as the Bengals' top options at wide receiver.

