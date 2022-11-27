Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and slipped on his cut on one of the incompletions. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.