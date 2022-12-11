site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Dislocated finger
Boyd's injury against the Browns was a dislocated finger, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Boyd and Tee Higgins both out, the Bengals had to turn to Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor whenever Ja'Marr Chase was covered.
