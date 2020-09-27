Boyd pulled down 10 of 13 targets for 125 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

It's certainly possible the torch has already been passed from A.J. Green to Boyd as the Bengals' No. 1 wideout, as the 25-year-old has outproduced the seven-time Pro Bowler in amassing 230 receiving yards to Green's 116 through three weeks. Green garnered 22 targets to Boyd's 13 Weeks 1 and 2, but Joe Burrow threw to Boyd with more than twice the frequency than he did Green Week 3, as Cincinnati avoided a loss for just the third time since the start of last season. Next for Boyd is a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that has already surrendered three wide receiver touchdowns in 2020.