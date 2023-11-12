Boyd secured eight of 12 targets for 117 yards in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

With Tee Higgins (hamstring) sidelined and Ja'Marr Chase believed to be at less than 100 percent due to his back injury, Boyd unsurprisingly drew a team-high number of targets and parlayed them into the team lead in receptions. Both figures, as well as the yardage tally, were season highs for the veteran wideout, who could be tasked with a larger role again in a Week 11 road divisional clash against the Ravens on Thursday night.