Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Efficient in loss

Boyd caught all 10 of his targets for 122 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the 49ers.

Boyd got involved early, slipping down the sideline early in the first quarter for a 47-yard reception. It's hard to argue with 18 catches on 21 targets through two weeks, though Bengals fans probably wouldn't mind a touchdown at this juncture from Boyd. He's Andy Dalton's most reliable target until A.J. Green (ankle) makes his return. Up next is a tough Week 3 matchup against the Bills.