Boyd recorded one reception on three targets for one yard in Week 17 against the Ravens. He added one rush for 11 yards.

Boyd was weighed down by the Bengals' lack of offensive firepower, as Brandon Allen completed only six passes in the entire game. After racking up 69 receptions for 710 yards across the first ten contests of the season with Joe Burrow (knee) under center, Boyd managed only seven receptions for 116 yards across the final six weeks due to missed games from a concussion and inconsistent quarterback play. Boyd is in the midst of a four-year contract and should be a top playmaker for the Bengals in 2021.