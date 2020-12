Boyd is being evaluated for a concussion and considered questionable to return to Monday's game against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd landed awkwardly after attempting to make a a leaping catch and hit his head on the turf. He subsequently headed to the locker room to be looked at. The 26-year-old had not recorded a catch prior to exiting. Alex Erickson and Mike Thomas could potentially see some more snaps behind Tee Higgins and A.J. Green should he ultimately not return.