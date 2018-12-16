Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Exits game with knee injury
Boyd was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a right knee injury.
With Boyd now hurting, John Ross, Alex Erickson and Cody Core are next up for the Bengals' wideout targets.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Contained by Chargers secondary•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Continues hot streak sans Dalton•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Finds end zone after Dalton injury•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Picks up 71 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Primary option Week 11•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to three catches against Saints•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15