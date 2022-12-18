Boyd (finger) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Boyd is officially listed as questionable after having logged a full practice Friday, but he and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to be available for Joe Burrow in Tampa Bay. With Hayden Hurst (calf) ruled out, Boyd's opportunities on offense could stand to see a slight uptick. His status will be made official ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Optimism regarding Week 15 status•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Limited at practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Deemed day-to-day, per coach•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Dislocated finger•