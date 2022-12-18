Boyd (finger) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Boyd is officially listed as questionable after having logged a full practice Friday, but he and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to be available for Joe Burrow in Tampa Bay. With Hayden Hurst (calf) ruled out, Boyd's opportunities on offense could stand to see a slight uptick. His status will be made official ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.