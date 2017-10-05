Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Facing drug charges

Boyd is facing two drug charges stemming from a July 12 vehicle crash in Pittsburgh with a car registered in his name, WXPI Channel 11 News reports.

According to the report, Allegheny County police discovered the unattended vehicle around 3 a.m. and found an open bottle of cognac and vape pens with packaging indicating the ingredients included distilled cannabis. Boyd received a summons and is scheduled to appear in court in November. The Bengals released a statement indicating that they are aware of the report and are continuing to gather information, so it's not expected that Boyd will face any discipline from the team or the league until the legal process concludes. Boyd logged 39 snaps in the Bengals' first win of the season Sunday against the Browns, hauling in both of his targets for 15 yards.